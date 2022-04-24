Amidst the growing agitation for the realisation of a state of Biafra by some interest groups and individuals in the South East region, a non political organization, “Ndigbo Royal Heritage “ World Wide (NIROH) has cautioned champions of the agitation to discard the project, saying there was no logic, wisdom or intelligence in breaking Nigeria as a nation.

With their large population and huge investments scattered outside the shores of the region, especially in the northern and western parts of the country, NIROH warned that N’digbo stand to lose should they secede from the rest of the country.

President General of the organisation, Dr. Paul Okoye, stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Owerri.

Okoye who lamented the three-year civil war in the country and its disastrous consequences on N’digbo said what N’digbo need is a level playing field in the nation’s scheme of things and affective deployment of their skills, education, creativity and brain for advancement.

He said; “If all our people resident outside our region should come back home, where will they stay and of course there will be an increase in crime.

“Igbo is an ethical nation and we must appreciate this. In the North, we are about 14 million in population and about 8 million in Lagos but regrettably, we have not been able to make maximum use of what we have hence we are where we are today.”

Dr. Okoye noted that lack of transformation, objectivity maintenance culture and critical analysis of burning issues in the country had continued to impede the progress of the Igbo nation.

He added that Igbos westernise without a consequent background to back that act.

He said the maiden NIROH planned carnival which would be annual event would take place in Awka, the Anambra State capital and would involve a conference of the legacies of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe on November 28 this year, cultural evolution in Igbo land, colloquium on Igbo Presidency on 1st December, Unity Soccer Competition on 2nd December while every king in Igbo land will be on his throne on the 30th of November.