A group known as “One Nigeria Group” has cautioned Nigerians agitating for separation to look beyond the clamour and build the country of their dreams.

Speaking to journalists at Unity Fountain in Abuja, the president of the group, Mr Muhammad Hassan, reaffirmed the unity of Nigeria and the belief of every citizen of the nation that the continued existence of Nigeria was not negotiable.

“As you can see here today, thousands of Nigerians are happily gathered here to stress their commitment and belief to one Nigeria and to pass a message to the enemies of our coexistence that they have failed in their separatists agenda,” he said.

Hassan pointed out that Nigerians happily passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting the country as one nation against all odds.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has strengthened the belief in the unity and oneness of the country in which the faith is unwavering.

“If any ethnic group that makes up Nigeria feels unfulfilled in, it’s because their leaders to whom they trusted at some point with the responsibility of developing their state or region were very corrupt and failed, act with impunity and promote violence against their own ethnic stocks, but to the glory of the Almighty, these are the shortcomings President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been tackling head on.

“The attempt to not only cover up their corrupt practices that brought underdevelopment to their people but to also Introduce crisis and separatists entrepreneurs will not work or see the light of day.

“As Nigerians, we are one United entity and we therefore urge Mr President not to be distracted by their foolish demands but remain focused in shaming these separatists and their sponsors in performance and quality delivery of good leadership to the nation as always,” he added.