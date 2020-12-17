By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

It was a funfair atmosphere as supporters converged at Unity Fountain, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78 years birthday.

The supporters who called for more synergy in tackling the insecurity, saying it is a collective responsibility of the citizens.

In an interview with newsmen, the Director of Mobilization of #IStandWithBuhari# Movement, Abdulakeem Olanigan described the president as an African Icon, stressing that he deserves to be celebrated against all odds.

Olanigan commended the government for the various initiatives launched in solving the issue of unemployment across the country.

‘’We are here today to celebrate the birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari as an African Icon, as the Madella of our own time, he deserves to be celebrated especially this period that there is a lot of perception. We just have to come out to let Nigerians know that there are a lot of people solidly behind the President.

‘’Is it about the employment initiatives, is it about the youth empowerment initiatives. And a lot of initiatives program that the administration of Muhammadu Buhari is bringing up daily. So with this we decided to celebrate him, to honor him as the man of integrity.

In terms of security, this is something that is a collective, we can’t say because he is a president we have to leave everything to him, it is our collective responsibility, when we see we say, that is the only way we can assist the government in tackling insecurity.

Similarly, the National Coordinator of Women for Buhari and Osibanjo, Ambassador Fatima Adams, ‘’we are here to celebrate baba’s birthday. Today is a happy day and a great day in our life. It is not easy to be 78 years old and he is doing well.

Also, the National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organization, Danladi Pasali has described the president as a man of integrity and honesty, while commending his administration efforts in fighting against corruption in the country.

‘’When we talk about Buhari we are talking of integrity , we are talking of honesty and that is why some of some are ready to die to support Mr president and his administration . Our government is doing very well and our president has achieved a lot. We have seen a situation where people left money and ran away. So the fight against corruption is really working and kudos to Mr president and that is why we have come to celebrate with him today.

‘’The security situation Mr President is trying is best. Even in the seat of power like Afghanistan, there are issues in so many places. So to end insurgency is not a day job and Mr president is doing his best. As at now, no part of Nigeria is being taken over by insurgence. When he came in, over 14 to 20 local governments had taken over in Borno state. Despite the fact that there are saboteurs, the opposition are on it,” he stated.