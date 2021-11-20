Following the growing outrage in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has been urged to conduct the nation convention of the party.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Friday by a group operating under the aegis of APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders.

“We believe that it is high time Governor Buni conducted the convention and allow a new leadership to take over or allow those who are willing to do so take the centre stage”, the statement signed by the convener of the group, Aliyu Audu, said.

It noted noted that it was high time Buni, who is also Yobe State governor, do so in order to douse the brewing acrimony in the party.

The statement which also congratulated the politician on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary, added the occasion presents the politician to write his name in gold if he conduct the convention in the nearest future.

It also commended his stride as a politician of note for stepping up to the challenge of leadership at a period the party was going through what seemed like insurmountable challenges.

“Indeed, his courage to accept that responsibility was commendable, and we thank him for his thoughtful decision.

“However, in the spirit of His Excellency’s birthday celebrations, which also represents a day for reflection, we call on Governor Mai Mala Buni to reflect on the journey of the APC as a party so far and to consider the present yearnings of majority of the party members,” the group stated.

It added that Buni has a chance to make history by being someone who prioritises the interest of the majority above self-interest and the general good above the good of a minority clique.

“Our wish is that history remembers him as someone who deepened Nigeria’s democracy by obeying the undisguised wish of the majority of our party members that yearn for a new leadership for APC.

“No one would say His Excellency has not done his best as the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee. Party administration anywhere in the world is a demanding job that requires both energy and temperament.

“But this is the job that Buni has done for over a year and half, and we thank him for his service to the party,” they added.

In the same vein, it stressed that while the issue of legality or otherwise of Buni leadership of the party has not yet been decided, it noted that he would not await a judgement, either in his favour or against him, before doing the needful.

“In the spirit of his birthday celebrations, we pray that God would touch the heart of His Excellency to save all members and stakeholders of our progressive party the needless acrimony and strive that his continued stay as caretaker chairman of the party is causing us.

“As someone who has served and still serving the APC, both as a former secretary and now as a Caretaker Chairman, it is our believe that Governor Buni loves the party as much as any other patriotic members and would therefore hearken to the voices of reason calling on him to quit lest the party disintegrate as a result of his protracted stay,” the statement stated.