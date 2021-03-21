ADVERTISEMENT

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The National Coordinator of Oguma-Sheria Bridge Project has urged the Bassa community in Kogi State and outside to donate towards the construction of Oguma-Sheria bridge in Bassa LGA of Kogi State.

The Local Organizing head, Bako Tashilane gave the charge during a sensitization walk organized by the group in Oguma the Bassa Local Government Headquarters which kicked off at the Local Government Secretariat to Aguma’s palace and then to other areas in Oguma and Sheria.

Tashilane said, “the Oguma-Sheria bridge, is the only bridge linking the other villages to the LGA headquarters and the indigenes of the LGA are predominantly farmers, adding that In 2009 a group of independent researchers from a research-intensive university with a reputation for excellence and strong vibrant research culture (the University of Nairobi, Kenya) reported that Bassa farmers produces up to 75 percent of yam, maize, millet and guinea-corn in Kogi state.”

He however said, “since the collapse of the bridge in October 2014, some farmers have left the LGA to other parts of Kogi State and outside as far as Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Kwara States to farm while those still on ground find it difficult to move their farm produce out; also those into agro business cannot access the farmers due to this barrier.”

The Vice Chairman of Bassa LGA, Mrs Rebecca Kpanache received the group in her office on behalf of the Council Chairman and thanked the independent organizers for the initiative urging them to continue in the sensitization as she believe in the group, and prayed for support in execution of the project.

She called on all Bassa sons and daughters, farmers associations, non-governmental organizations, business tycoons and the government to come to the aid of the Local Government as the bridge if constructed will boost economic activities within the Local Government and promised to use her office to create more awareness and called on all sons and daughters to contribute massively towards the noble project.

The Group stated that they are calling on agricultural investors to come and invest massively as the community is blessed with fertile soil and the inhabitants are peaceful hence, guaranteed high propensity for business successes in the Local Government.