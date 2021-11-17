The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has called on government to take urgent steps to address the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The group added that the harsh economy is a function inflation, banditry, macroeconomic shocks, kidnapping, insecurity, among others.

The group, who made the call at the 20th annual conference in Lagos, charged delegates to build formidable legacies and emulate pace-setters who have shattered glass ceilings, overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, enabled empowerment and created opportunities for all.

Speaking at the conference, Chief Folake Solanke, said, the country should not allow the naira to sink into N1,000 for a dollar.

She charged WIMBIZ to engage with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), to stop the Naira from further devaluation and hemorrhage, adding that, the nation’s currency was bleeding profusely without buffers to suppress the shocks.

On the e-Naira, she noted that, its introduction was with little knowledge of the infrastructure for this e-banking system adding that, CBN and WIMBIZ should engage in corporate and copious programme to stem the present tide.

She decried that inflation is on a persistent rise, the economy is haemorrhaging and bleeding funds.

should call it’s economic team to take control of the inflationary trends shrinking the economy, she advised.

Similarly, chairperson, executive council, WIMBIZ, Mrs Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, in her welcome address, acknowledged WIMBIZ’s intentionality as a catalyst which inspires, connects and empowers women, as well as its resoluteness in the promotion of gender diversity, inclusion, sustainability and inclusive prosperity for women in public space.

Similarly, the founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCO) and FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, lauded the seamless transitions of leadership within WIMBIZ’s 20 years’ existence and the sacrifice of personal ambition for the common good in this regard.