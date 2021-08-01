Following spate of heinous beheading of people in Orlu environs of Imo State, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC ) has charged traditional rulers and president generals of communities to comb forests to fish out armed gangs perpetuating evil and sacrilege.

The OYC made the call in a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka and made available to newsmen.

They charged traditional rulers in the state to approve first Saturdays of every month for combing of all forest to burst hideouts of armed gangs perpetuating evil and sacrilege in the land.

The youth pan Igbo sociocultural group lamented that gruesome killings had defiled Igbo land, warning that it would bring curses on the next generation because Ndigbo considers human life sacred, saying leaders should rise up to stop the “evil walking naked in Igbo land”.

According to OYC, crime is local and requires local methods to checkmate it, especially with trend of killings associated with severance of body parts in the area.

Igboayaka expressed concerns over the viral video of three men at different times tortured to death by their attackers after severance of manhood on one, and another at “Okporo Orlu where one Felix Okechukwu from Okporo and Berechukwu Udemba from Ududu village were beheaded and thereafter, displayed at Orie Okporo market arena”.

The OYC decried the display of human heads and private parts in Orlu, and called for sober reflection and proactive measure to collectively search for perpetuators of what they termed abomination.

The Council warned those they described as blood thirty armed gang to quit Orlu and Igbo land else they will meet their waterloo by a strong resisting measure.

“Ndigbo are not like other tribes that don’t value human life, the recent event of wanton killing is devoid of the concept Ndigbo has about human life, therefore every Igbo person living in various communities of Igbo extraction should rise and be their brothers’ keepers by keeping vigilante and giving proper information that will lead to the stop of this coordinated evil in Igbo land”, Igboayaka said.