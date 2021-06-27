A group, Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has condemned statement credited to Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that some Nigerian soldiers were conniving with bandits and worsening the security situation in the country.

In a press release on Thursday, MUN’s Publicity

Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, recalled that in March this year, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) organised a summit with theme, “Promoting Kinetic Operations as a major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria”.

“We are glad the meeting will be replicated in other geo- political zones as issues at stake will be aggregated.

“As mothers we have watched with tears, the wanton destruction of lives in the country. We feel the pains of members and families of military personnel who are paying the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country.

“We also condemn the statement by Sheik Gumi, this is not the time to weaken the resolve of the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“This is the time for the carnage to stop and we commend the Defence Headquarters for this bold initiative.”

Furthermore, they hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its determination to restore peace in the country.

