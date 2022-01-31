Group under aegis of Nigeria Female Youth Organization (NFYO) has commended the minister of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi for distinguishing himself with unprecedented landmark projects in the transport sector.

The President of the group, Princess Mimi Peter who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, expressed concern over the low performance of some ministers of the Buhari-led administration stressing that the ministers should emulate Amaechi and move the country forward.

“Peter said the joy is now you can travel from Abuja to Kaduna by Rail safely and the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge is also a done deal.

“There is a lot of improvement in the Nigerian waters as he contracted 495 million dollars to the Israelis to secure our waters for two years. And this has reduced the cost of transporting goods into Nigeria and the delay time of cargoes at the seaport has drastically reduced.

“He also influenced the partnership of the Ministry of Works to work on the Lagos road that leads to the seaport, and that will tackle the traffic gridlock experienced on the axis, amongst many others. He has also completed and as well commissioned the Warri-Itakpe Rail Line. This project covers 90 percent of the entire South-South region.

“With many achievements already in great quantum, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has been able to commit the Federal Government 100 percent, to hasten the Ogoni Clean-up Exercise which is already a reality today.

“Furthermore, approvals have been given for Bonny and Warri Deep Sea projects, This will not only serve as a tug in the heart of onlookers in Rivers State but the South-South region in entirety.

“An unbiased observer, judging from the above contributions of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, will unhesitatingly concede more praise to Amaechi. Now, what can other ministers show for, as their achievements? Absolutely nothing. Dividends of democracy are only on papers, not implemented to the less privilege and the common Nigerian. It hurts every well meaning Nigerian to be unfolded to this ugly fact,” Peter said.

Princess Peter also called Nigerian Youths not to engage in the vandalism of public properties stating that of what good is it to steal or vandalize what belongs to you, adding that the 2023 is around the corner, I urge you all, the Nigerian youths to remain focused and determined on selecting leaders. We the youths should look out for capacity and those who have Nigerians at heart like the likes of Amaechi to fused them into offices. That’s the only way Nigeria can get better.