Natives under the aegis of Abuja Grassroots Projects have commended the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for organising a town hall meeting on resettlement and compensation in the nation’s capital.

The secretary-general of the group, Comrade Joseph Jonah, made the commendation at a press briefing yesterday. He described the stakeholders’ engagement meeting as a step in the right direction, and a proof that the administration is willing to carry natives along in its policies.

Jonah said even though the natives are not in agreement with the resettlement policy, because they prefer to be integrated, but the minister by organising a town hall meeting to engage stakeholders, has proven that the government has respect and regards for natives and residents of the FCT.

He said the group wants the town hall engagements to show the level of accountability, the performance of every department and agency in the Ministry of FCT.

“We want to says that this town hall engagement was one of its kind ever seen in the history of the FCT administration, it has never happened before and we commend the honorable Minister of State for organising it.”

“We also want to commend the FCT Water Board, because, since the inception of the FCT administration, only Water Board has been engaging the citizens, informing the citizens on when there is going to be scarcity, maintenance, and others. Apart from the water board, other departments and agencies have refused to carry the citizens along with their plans.

“So, this engagement through the Reform and Service Delivery, should not be taken for granted and it should continue like that in all the departments in the FCT, they should engage the citizens on their plans and how the citizens can benefit from them.

“It should continue from the Area Councils Service Secretariats, down to health agencies, to Abuja Enterprise Agency, including AGIS and other sensitive agencies in the FCT. They should engage with FCT stakeholders so that the people can know what they are doing,” he said.