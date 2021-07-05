Arewa Youth For United Nigeria Initiative has commended the chief operating officer (COO) Upstream of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr Adokiye Tombomieye for his exemplary performance in office within the past 12 months.

The group also expressed satisfaction with president Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of NNPC for giving Adokiye Tombomieye opportunity to hold such a sensitive position in the oil sector.

The group’s leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, while speaking to journalists in Kano during a programme, yesterday said that the COO Upstream NNPC has done very well in the oil sector and has not disappointed Nigerians.

“The trust placed in him by his boss is justified. Also, his loyalty to PMB and NNPC is unquestionable.

“He is a transparent, genuine and smart hardworking and incorruptible man. Under his watch as COO Upstream at NNPC, noticeable transformations have been made,” he said.