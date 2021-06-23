The Federated Organisation of Host Communities of Oil and Gas, Solid Minerals and Assets of Nigeria (FOHCOGSMAN) has commended the minister of state for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva for his impact in the oil and gas sector.

In a press statement signed by the founder and president of the organisation, Elder (Chief) Isaac AkpoweneEgbi (JP) and made available to LEADERSHIP Newspaper, it applauded efforts made by the minister to eradicate oil theft within the Niger-Delta region.

“On behalf of the Federated Organisation of Host Communities of Oil and Gas, Solid Minerals and Assets of Nigeria (FOHCOGSMAN), we wish to acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous efforts of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva in repositioning the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria, especially in the area of eradication of oil theft and pipeline vandalism within the Niger-Delta region.

“We identify with you and pray God Almighty to impact you with wisdom to continue to pilot affairs of the Petroleum Ministry.”