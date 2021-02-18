Coalition of Northern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders (CONNEYL) has condemned the unfortunate attacks on northerners living in Oyo state. Addressing newsmen over the unnecessary attacks on persons perceived to be of northern extraction in the south western Nigeria, national coordinator, Comrade Yusuf Yahuza and his deputy, Adamu Abbas Ahman said violence has no advantage whatsoever to any person or groups.

The group stressed that it is in the place of every well meaning Nigerian to preach the message of peace as recent events in the country point to the fact there is need for religious, traditional, political and indeed all persons of influence to step up efforts to unite the nation.

“Our findings have revealed that certain politicians are placing religious and tribal cards to gain political advantage. Some religious leaders have also aligned with politicians for percuniary benefits to preach messages of hate rather than unity.

” As leaders of northern youth ethnic groups, we find it expedient to speak to our followers to remain calm in the face of provocation. We insist that violence has no benefit to any person, group or society in general. Therefore, we urge all northerners to remain calm as security operatives rally round to bring to an end the unfortunate situation that has led to loss of several and several properties.

“In the same vein, we wish to urge the governors in the South West to reign in on their citizens to stop forthwith attacks on northerners. The Nigerian constitution has empowered all Nigerians to live freely in any part of the country without any fear of molestation.

“While we urge our brothers and sisters in the South West to be law abiding and respect the culture of their hosts, we wish to state categorically that no region, tribe or religious body has monopoly of violence even as we insist that it will do no good. Consequently, we call on the various security apparatus to be alive to their responsibilities in protecting lives and property of citizens, ” They added.