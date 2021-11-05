Northern Conscience for 2023 (NCfor2023) has kicked against the arrest of some youths of Northern extraction by the Ametokun security outfit in Ondo State, describing it as dangerous for national unity,

According to the group, the arrest and parading of the youths will amplify regional hatred and called on the southern governors to caution those carrying out the act.

Speaking in Abuja, NCfor2023 national president, Garus Gololo, said actions of the vigilante group which was established by governors of the South West to check incidences of violent crimes, had arrested 18 youths accused of hiding under bags of beans in a trailer.

“The security outfit also paraded the suspects which it equally claimed were wandering; an accusation we see as laughable,” Gololo said while accusing Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of championing “an anti-north campaign aimed at intimidating the people.

Gololo who said the North remains committed to the unity of the country, and the invisibility of Nigeria, warned there would be grave consequences if the region retaliates the treatment meted to it citizens in recent times by other parts of the country.