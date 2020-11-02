By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

A group known as Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has condemned the continuous assault of the Nigeria police by alleged hoodlums.

This was made known at a press briefing organized by the group yesterday, in Abuja.

According to the Chief Convener of the group, Comrade Olayemi Success, the group has always been in the fore front in making their position known especially on issues of national interest irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Comrade Olayemi stated that in the last few weeks the nation have been very challenging especially the protest, arson, looting and killings, these crimes are so cruel to the extent that the morale of the security agents especially the police is at its lowest ebb and the implications of this will be too grievous to bear if something is not done to correct the ugly trend.

He said, “It is very important to condemn those that are condemning our Police at this time as they are confirmed enemies of this Nation and we see them as key players against the peace and stability of Nigeria especially the Amnesty International that in their reports alleged that that Nigeria Police killed EndSARS peaceful Protesters, we see this as very offensive and deliberate mischief against the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We also condemn the position of some fraction of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) that decided to offer free legal services to some arrested arsonists and looters as a way to encourage other criminal minded Protesters without condemning the killing of our gallant Police officers by these set of people, this we see as one of the greatest unpatriotic position of a supposedly revered association, we therefore call on the national leadership of NBA to quickly sanction those unpatriotic members of theirs as they are completely bad eggs in the association.

“Let us at this point call on the politicians that they can only lead Nigeria when Nigeria is at peace and united, again, to some of the politicians that believe they can get into power through crooked means other than ballots to stop deceiving themselves as Nigerians will definitely resist them when their trades are exposed.

“We therefore call on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the entire men and women of the Force to continue to discharge their responsibilities professionally as every well-meaning Nigerians who are the overwhelming majority appreciate their sacrifices to provide security of lives and properties, in fact, they are truly the Heroes of Nigeria’s peace, unity and stability and they should know that we hold them in a very high esteem both now and forever.”