The Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has condemned statements credited to Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, that some Nigerian soldiers were conniving with bandits and worsening the security situation in the country.

In a press release on Thursday, MUN’s publicity secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, recalled that in March this year, the DHQ organised a summit as part of the Armed Forces continued search for peace in the country.

“We are glad the meeting will be replicated in the other geo-political zones as issues at stake will be aggregated.

“As mothers we have watched with tears the wanton destruction of lives in the country. We also feel the pains of members and families of military personnel who are paying the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country.

“We also condemn the statement by Sheik Gumi, this is not the time to weaken the resolve of the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“This is the time for the Carnage to stop and we commend the Defence Headquarters for this bold initiative,” she said.

They also hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its determination to restore peace in the country.

MUN also welcomed the parley between the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, and retired senior military officers in the Southwest on Thursday.

The security meeting which was tagged “CDS Interaction with Retired Senior Military in the Southwest,” was organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and held at the Headquarters 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibaban, Oyo state.

MUN lamented the security challenges facing the country even as it expressed hope that the meetings being organised by the DHQ will restore peace in the country.