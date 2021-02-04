By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The group, operating under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professional Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has condemned the violent activities of members of the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, especially as they relate to the profiling of herdsmen in the geo-political zone of the country.

In a statement, Thursday, by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, CSEPNND reminded Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora that a court of competent jurisdiction had proscribed IPOB, and accordingly labelled it a terrorist organisation.

Specifically, the coalition maintained that peaceful herders, like other citizens, have the inalienable right to live and reside in any part of Nigeria without molestation, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Insisting that the people of South East are peaceful, amiable and accommodating, the professional group reiterated the fact that the unity of Nigeria remained non-negotiable, even as it enjoined Ndigbo within and outside to denounce Kanu and IPOB.

Also, the group condemned in its entirety the illegal contraption called Eastern Security Network (ESN), operated by Kanu, saying there could not be government-within-a-government, this was as it thanked Hausa/Fulani in the North and across the country for remaining calm and restraint, saying the action was commendable.

“In particular, we commend the peaceful conduct of our Hausa/Fulani brothers in their domain and outside for not taking the law into their own hands, in the face of glaring provocation,” the group said in the statement.

The statement read: “Concerned by the despicable and reprehensible activities of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his uninformed followers, we rise to condemn all that this son of Ndigbo stands for, especially his antagonistic disposition towards the government of Nigeria.

“We hold that Kanu, in action and deed, does not represent the collective interest of the South East, hence should be disregarded and seen as inconsequential.

“We are particularly pained that this disposition is painting the Igbos in bad light, especially among undiscerning members of the public, who may not understand that Kanu’s disposition is self-serving and criminal in nature, and not altruistic, as he wants the world to believe.

“The need to deploy all lawful force to dismantle this contraption has become urgent and compelling, considering their violent attacks on both civilians and security agencies, with attendant deaths and destruction of property. While it’s a known fact that the people of south east have been marginalized and are still marginalized we appeal to our people to remain calm and continue to push for their rights through lawful channels.

“We, therefore, call on the military and security agencies to move in, arrest and subject all elements operating under the ESN to deserved justice, while dismantling the illegal platform forthwith.”