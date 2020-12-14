BY GODWIN ENNA |

The Coalition for Northern Group (CNG), Northwest states, has condemned the recent kidnap of students of the Government Secondary School, Kankara, even as it called on the government to work out a security strategy that

would lead to their release from their abductors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also threatened to stage mass protest in the state until the missing students of the school are released.

Speaking during a press conference, comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the group leader, while stating the position of the group yesterday, also condemned the inability of the President to visit the scene, despite being in the state.

He said, “while we condemn in totality this barbaric act and we call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits. We equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within a shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize its members to the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”

The group also called for deployment of additional security personnel, armour personnel carriers, fighter jets to Katsina state with immediate effect by the federal authorities, to curtail the menace.