BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

A group called Nigerian Youth Mobilisations and Enlightenment Movement (NIYEM) has condemned the verbal war between Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Bauchi state counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed over herdsmen crisis.

Addressing the press in Kaduna yesterday, the group called both governors, which incidentally are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sheath their swords in the interest of togetherness.

The co-convener, Yusuf Abubakar, also expressed concern over the recent mayhem at Shasha market, a suburb in Ibadan where lives and property, especially of northerners were lost, and called for compensation as a persuasive approach.

According to Abubakar, “Our northern governors should emulate Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state by standing firm on the issues affecting common interest of the northerners through thick and thin. His intervention and supports to the victims after the carnage in Ibadan and the role he played to douse the tension of reprisal attacks in the north has contributed immensely in bringing our leaders together that has resulted in the visit of some governors to ascertain the level of damage and destruction made by miscreants on Hausa traders in Shasha market and environs.

“Northern governors need to urgently put their house in order over present unfortunate scenario played by some of their members brazenly attacking each other for a reason that has nothing to do with the issues on the ground but escalating tension and hatred among Nigerians.”

“The predicament that had bedevilled the forum due to recent unwelcomed division and acrimony being generated as a result of unguided utterances, intolerance and lack of cohesion will create a lot of problems for the survival of unity of this great region and its people.