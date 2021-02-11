By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

A Group, Professional Mediator and Conciliator has raised an alarm over desperate moves by faceless and baseless groups to rope-in the Clerk of the National Assembly, Arch. Ojo Amos Olatunde.

A Non Governmental Organization, known as Equity and Transparency Development Initiative had in a petition urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde over interference in ICT contract award.

A statement signed by Comrade Igbotako Nowinta, Executive Director of the Group, asserted that the clerk is a man of impeccable character with unblemished record of service, and wondered why the group is accusing him of abetting espionage as well as influencing award of ICT contract in the National Assembly to a company in which he has interest.

According to Comrade Nowinta “One Ijewa Obioma whose true identity is yet to be established, accused the Clerk of “hijacking” the contract from Nanocom International Limited and Navadee Integrated Nigeria Limited.”

Comrade Nowinta described the allegation contained in the petition as spurious and cheap blackmail that has no substance.

“Ever since a campaign of calumny was directed at the Clerk shortly after the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) relieved the former Clerk to the National Assembly, Barr. Ataba Sani -Omolori of his appointment.

“While we support and encourage the ICPC to dispassionately carry out its statutory function concerning this matter, it is also imperative that members of the Nigerian public critically and objectively view this carefully orchestrated witch-hunt solely aimed to distract Ojo Olatunde Amos unduly.”

The Group requested that Chief Operating Officer of Helios, Mr Joseph Quaye, a Ghanaian, be investigated as” Findings revealed clandestine espionage activities during his contract with the National Assembly.”

Comrade Nowinta said, the Group wants to set record straight for posterity sake.” Sunnet System and Datacom services limited was engaged in September 2019, long before Ojo olatunde Amos assumed duty as the Clerk to the National Assembly to carry out an audit report of the National Assembly ICT.

“The report of that exercise clearly exposed the humungous rot and corruption being perpetrated by the ICT contractors namely Helios, Nanocom & Consynet hired by the National Assembly then.”

The Group noted that rather than villifying the Clerk, he should be commended because “Upon assumption of duty and discovery of the sorry state of National Assembly ICT with attendant grave implications on the functionality of the institution as an Arm of government, Arch Amos swiftly commenced the sanitization of the ICT unit of the National Assembly, given the magnitude of indictment against the former contractors.”

The statement revealed that the audit report carried out by Sonnet Systems sighted by our team of researchers: ” MS Nanocom Nigeria LTD failed the entire network integrity test carried out and considering her Managing Director (MD) Mr. Ayedun’s questionable role in the NASS ASN registration saga, the vendor should be disengaged“.

“So evidently, there was a recommendation for termination of the contract even before the coming of Ojo olatunde Amos as the Clerk to the National Assembly.”