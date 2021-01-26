By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Greater Heights Awareness Initiative (GHAI), has congratulated Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), on his new appointment as the director-general of the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a press release signed by the national chairman, Prince Madiba Lapinni and made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the group said that the appointment is timely because it’s coming at a time when the threat of drug scourge in the nation is at an all time high.

“The appointment, coming at a time when the threats of drugs scourge in the nation is at an all time high and the need to urgently address it is pressing, is no doubt, appropriate, timely, strategic and morale-boosting, as this will go a long way to reposition the agency for responsiveness and restore the waning confidence of Nigerians in the agency.

“It will also go a long way to boost the morale of the staff to collectively work and cooperate with the lofty vision of General Marwa to ensure and assure a drug-free Nigeria.

“The challenges of drug and substance abuse is at an all time high and possess great threats to the much-desired moral rebirth and national security.

“Drugs and substance abuse destroy family, vision, undermines productivity and national integration. The earlier the scourge is addressed, the better for our nation.”

According to Lapinni, General Marwa is qualified to handle the various challenges facing the organisation in its quest to tackle the problem of drug scourge in the nation.

“The NDLEA, saddled with the task of arresting the scourge, is inundated with series of challenges, such as inadequate funding, manpower training, low staff morale and the increasing ferocity of drug barons and underdogs.

“General Mohammed Buba Marwa is eminently qualified to address these challenges of drug scourge, with the support of Mr President and all Nigerians. His credible and pragmatic leadership antecedents, his robust military strategy and experiences and his diplomatic credentials will be handy to handle this onerous task.

“Also, his credential of service delivery as military administrator of both Lagos and Borno States, will no doubt, be brought to bear on the new assignment of tackling drug scourge in the nation.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for making a fitting and right choice in the new administrator.

“We congratulate Gen Marwa and urge him to, without delay, use the new assignment to prove his pragmatic leadership. We call on him to ensure effective partnership with all relevant stakeholders to make the fight holistic and effective. We call on Gen Marwa to engage the media practitioners, particularly journalists to drive home the core message of his vision and campaigns.

“We call on the federal government to, without delay, improve funding of the agency, provide adequate training for its staff, enhance their welfare to prevent compromise and implement policies that will boost its global collaborations and initiate funding support from international partners, for effective anti-drug campaigns in Nigeria.”