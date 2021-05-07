BY KOLAWOLE ALIU, Lagos

The Association of Advocates against Alcohol Harm in Nigeria (ASAAHN) has promised to continue to raise awareness on the ills of alcohol consumption in the country.

The executive director of the group, Dr. Franklin Umenze, at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the association in Lagos, charged all member of the coalition to promote and facilitate information sharing on alcohol and alcohol related issues, while facilitating and conducting research on alcohol and alcohol policies and programmes.

He said the association was meant to empower young people to become advocates in reducing harm due to alcohol, through dialogue across the culturally diversed Nigerian populations, he added that, the group will strengthen the capacities of civil society organisations and development professionals involved in alcohol policies and programmes.

Promising that the group will mobilise and facilitate access to financial, human and technical assistance and resources required for the development, implementation and evaluation of alcohol policies and programmes, he urged the government and the honourable minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to sign the draft national alcohol policy, so that states can domesticate it.

Umenze also gave succinct achievements of ASAAHN since the association’s inauguration in 2020.

For his part, the general secretary of the coalition, Mr. Olusesan Samuel-Kayode, said: “Nigeria is overdue for alcohol policy and as a Civil Society Organisation, ASAAHN will keep working with the relevant bodies and agencies to make sure the alcohol policy becomes a national working document.”

He also urged parents, guardians, caregivers and other stakeholders to help the youths to desist from drug use by being a positive role models and good support system to mitigate the impact of alcohol among youngsters in the country