The presidential bid of former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim received a boost yesterday as about 85 political groups declared support for his ambition in Abuja.

The coalition led and coordinated by the United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNi) said the next president should come from the South East of the country and that Anyim is most qualified and ready for the top job.

The director-general, UBNi, Mrs Nkolika Mkparu-Okeke, speaking during the formation of the national coalition in collaboration with northern and southern coalition groups in Abuja, said Anyim understands what it takes to build the country having served as SGF and senate president among other responsibilities.

Mkparu-Okeke solicited Nigerians’ support in electing a president of South-East extraction for inclusiveness and fairness in the country.

She said inclusiveness is what would bring Nigeria together and make the country grow.

“We worked judiciously to select the best candidate. We have many candidates from South-East, Nigeria. We have good candidates across the nation. What we are asking the country to do is support in electing a president of South-East extraction for inclusiveness, and fairness. It is morally right. We are not claiming that it must be given but we say it is about time we get people in the South-East inclusive in the affairs of the nation.

“The South-East has served the country in different capacities and they have delivered effectively. All those looking for presidency are qualified but UBNI is looking for the most qualified, who would cut across the nation. Who would understand what you and I feel. Who understands that we need everyone to advance any country.

“We are here to endorse him. We have 84 other groups to ensure this aim is achieved. We are calling all Nigerians to join us in making it come true for the benefit of the country. Please all should endeavour to get their voters card. 2023 would be like no other. It would need tenacity and audacity to make it work.

“He would fix the country’s problem. Nigerians are doing well in other parts of the world. Why are we not doing this in the country? We need good leadership to appreciate the strength of Nigeria. We are strong and diversified. We have our strength in our diversity. We need to come together,” she said.

On behalf of the coalition of northern supporters, Alhaji Shehu Suleman, also said it would be just and fair that the next president comes from the south-eastern part of the country.

“We also stand with the South East because we have seen democratically elected presidents from the North and West, but we are yet to have one from the South East, which are the three main ethnic groups in Nigeria. Justifiably and nonnegotiable we need to see leadership from South East as well. Peace, justice and progress can never be attained without justifiable and rotational leadership. What are we afraid of? Are they not Nigerians? God created man in his own image. We are all one before God and must work together for the growth of the country,” he said.

Also speaking for support groups from the South, Dr Kayode Odeyemi said Anyim should be president because he is the man that is prepared and ready and most qualified for the job.