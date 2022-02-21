A group, Northern Youth Network (NYN) has hailed Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and other security agencies for their sustained onslaughts against bandits and other criminal elements, maintaining that the recent airstrikes and ground operations that resulted in killing many terrorists including kingpins, Dogo-Umaru, Mallam Buba Danfulani and 41 others wzs an indication that the end of banditry is near.

The group particularly praised the DIA, DSS and other intelligence agencies for coordinating and enhancing intelligence gathering that have helped the ongoing operations by the Army, Airforce and Navy in the country, stressing that the inter-agency collaboration has yielded impressive results.

A statement signed by the Convener of the group, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed, a copy of which was made available to journalists, maintained that apparently shared intelligence has recently resulted in airstrikes carried out by the Nigeria Air Force that eliminated a notorious bandit kingpin, Dogo-Umaru and 41 others who were responsible for the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Katsina State recently, an indication that the end of banditry in the country was near.

“The Northern Youth Network has observed with great delight and commendation the recent successes recorded by the Nigerian military over BokoHaram/ ISWAP and banditry in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The precision of the Airstrikes is a product of impeccable and timely intelligence gathering by the intelligence agencies delivered to appropriate force to act. We must commend the military for a job well done and encourage them to sustain the tempo in order to rid the country of bandits and terrorist.

“We are excited that very soon, with the level of enhanced intelligence efforts in the affected areas, insecurity in the country will be a thing of the past in the nearest future. The onslaught on bandits by the highly trained and professional officers and men of military is highly commendable and must be sustained,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT