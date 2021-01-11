By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

A group, Universal Peace Federation, UPF, an International Non-Governmental Organization in General Status with the Economic And Social Council of the United Nations poised at supporting and caring for widows whose husbands have died in the course of fighting insurgency, banditry and other criminalities in the country have been assisted with items to alleviate their challenges.

Speaking while donating the items to the widows of the fallen Soldiers, Amb. Bright Eguasa and Amb. Ikponmwosa Clement Aitusi said they consider the donation crucial because the loss of their loved ones, especially the breadwinner in the family is usually a big task to contend with.

The organization noted that seeing and hearing what widows of fallen soldiers go through can be very appalling as they do not believe nor envisage that such calamities would befall them.

According to them: ‘’We do give palliatives annually to those who have their breadwinners taken away from them as a result of death. This year, we decided to go to Ekenwua Barracks. Ambassadors Eguasa Bright and Ikponmwosa Clement Aitusi, through the Universal Peace Federation donated 40 bags of rice, 40 cartoons of noodles to cushion the effect of the demise of their spouses. Face Masks and Hand Sanitizers were also given to the widows as well as educating them on how to stay safe from contracting the Covid-19 virus which is ravaging the world.

‘’We also pledged that prior to our subsequent visit, we will interact with each family to know what their pressing needs are so as to enable us alleviate their individual needs because we feel that will be more impactful.”

The ceremony was coordinated by the state coordinator of the Universal Peace Federation, UPF, in Edo state in the person of Ambassador Osasu Usenbor at the Redeem Christian Church of God, IGO Community, Ekenwuan village in Benin City.

“At the end, the widows were very excited and appreciative of our gesture. So much so that they prayed passionately for God to protect us and provide for us. They also thank the UPF for the good work it has been doing towards brokering and ensuring peace in the society.”