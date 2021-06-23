AsAttahir International Foundation has donated training materials for skills acquisition to Sokoto State Female Education Board for the training of secondary school students in Sokoto State.

The donations are in four consignments across four different trades that include tailoring, shampoo, liquid soap and cream.

The materials for the training of female students in various secondary schools in the state are expected to benefit 400 students with 100 persons per each of the four trade areas.

The materials were received by the director-general of the Board, Hajiya Lubabatu Abubakar in company of various Directors of the ministry, who reiterated the commitment of the Board to due diligence in using the donated materials exclusively to the benefit of the target group.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Professor Yahaya T. Baba, appreciated the leadership of the Board for the trust and confidence in the Foundation and for giving the Foundation the opportunity to collaborate with the Board in support of female education and particularly skills acquisition for school girls in the state.

He also commended the foresight of Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for establishing a special agency for female education in the State.

On his part, the chairman of the Foundation, Aliyu Sidi Attahiru, reiterated the commitment of the Foundation to the advancement of female education and thanked the leadership of the Board for the opportunity given to the Foundation to support the skills acquisition programme of the Board for female students in the state.

Representatives of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), who were part of the Foundation’s entourage expressed delight with the collaboration and explained the details and categorisation of the training materials.

In her response, the DG of the Female Education Board expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the Board and the State for the humanitarian gesture of the Foundation, particularly the donation of materials for the training of female students.

The event was rounded off with symbolic presentations of the consignments and group photograph with staff of the Board and the entourage of the AsAttahir International Foundation.