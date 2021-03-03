By Jerry Emmanson |

Abuja based fitness group, Tom-G Fitness has donated food items, toiletries and fitness kits to the Abuja Children’s Home, Karu.

The event which took place over the weekend, tagged; “The Orphanage outreach: Let’s Make the Children Smile Again,” witnessed sporting activities such as volleyball, aerobics and novelty soccer with the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the outreach, the Chief Executive Officer of Tom-G, Tom-George Kindgom Tonye said the aim of the movement is basically to touch lives of the children and put a smile on their faces.

“The significance of this outreach is to keep to our goal of reaching out yearly in both physical aspect as a fitness group and spiritual aspect through donations to touch lives in communities.

“This year we decided to come to an enclose place because of the pandemic, and so we chose this orphanage. Normally we do street outreach where we feed people. We are here to feed the children, and as a fitness brand, engage them in sport activities like soccer, volleyball and aerobics. We have been able to donate a temporary volleyball facility for them also.”

About the group, Tonye said Tom-G Fitness started in 2019 as a group of Youth Corps members. “We came together and decided to do something different from the normal. We carry out activities in both physical and spiritual aspect. The physical side has to with aerobics, health walks and other sport activities, while the spiritual side deals with outreach and donations such as this one. We do this yearly within Abuja for now, but as we get sponsorship and partnership, we hope to expand to states.

Also speaking, The Executive Officer of Abuja Children’s Home, Mr Joseph Daniel in his address, expressed appreciation for the kind gesture towards the children and the home. “We are very grateful and pray that God will continue to open ways for you all.

“I want to thank you, and all those who have supported us with donations and gift items. Even though we have some challenges in our daily provision for the children, we hope that we will continue to get supports from both government, groups and individuals to cater for the home. God bless you all.”

One of the children, Mandy Suleiman who thanked the group, said; “I feel wonderful today. I’m excited about the donations and the new volleyball pitch. This game is new to me, and I’m glad to have learnt some new skills today.”

Mandy however said she wishes to have the privilege and opportunity to go out there someday to show the world her abilities and strength.