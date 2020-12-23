By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

A group, Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, (COIPOW) has joined in the clamour for imminent president of Igbo extraction in the country, saying it was time for Nigeria to achieve it.

But the group condemned the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and asked governors of the South East region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and well meaning Igbo sons and daughters to rise against the proscribed group by denouncing it wholeheartedly.

In a statement, signed by its National President, Prof. Patrick Kalu and National Secretary, Dr Uche Mbaka, the group while describing the Eastern Security Network as Illegal, expressed fear that the militia outfit may worsen the insecurity of the South East if not immediately stopped.

It explained that its position came following an emergency National meeting held in Anambra state, and attended by key Igbo leaders, “where they deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo presidency come 2023.”

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to the key Igbo leaders that attended our just concluded emergency meeting held in Akwa , Anambra State, where we deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo presidency come 2023.

According to the group, “Igbo people deserve the Presidency this time around. They have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria and that is what we should be pushing for now with one strong voice in unity and sincerity of purpose.

“We cannot be demanding for president of Nigeria on one hand and on the other hand, supporting IPOB and his agents to destabilize a united Nigeria through cessation and a parallel security organization.

“Nobody will take us serious if we don’t take urgent steps to set the record straight by outrightly denouncing the inglorious activities of IPOB and its sponsors and founder, Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is on this premise that we strongly condemn the proscribed IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi for forming the so called Eastern Security Network in some parts of the East,” it said.