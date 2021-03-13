A Group, Friends of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo have celebrated his sterling leadership quality as he clocked 64 years on Tuesday, March 8,. 2021.

They also launched a one-off cash grant of N100,000 each to 50 small scale business owners in Lafia the capital of Nasarawa state.

Prof Osinbajo, who was represented by his Assistant, Hon. Gambo Manzo, said

the initiative is aimed at empowering small scale business owners and the poorest in the communities to become self reliant and avoid over dependency on white collar jobs.

“We have flagged off bore holes in four communities under the emirate council and are also to give out a cash donation of N100,000 to fifty small scale business owners in other to boost their businesses and become self reliant,” he said.

The four benefiting communities he said are ; Mararaban Akunza, Kan tsakuwa, Awuman and Lafia south of Lafia local government area. He encouraged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the cash grant to popel their businesses.

The special guest of honour, His Excellency Eng. Abdullahi Sule represented by the Deputy Governor Dr Emmanuel Akabe welcomed the Friends of Osibanjo and appreciated their goodwill for celebrating the vice Presidents 64th birthday with the people of Lafia.

Speaking on behalf of the Friends, Hon Abubakar Sarki Dahiru, member house of representative, representing Lafia Obi thanked the people of Lafia for the massive turn out to celebrate and pray for the Vice president.

The event doubled as a prayer session for Vice President Osibanjo as clergies and dignitries prayed.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Mohammad (rtd), prayed that the vice president lives long in good health, sound mind and prosperity so that Nigeria would continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

According to the emir, “It is my prayers that Almighty Allah grants you many more years of abounding health, prosperity and enduring fulfilment, I wish the vice president very happy birthday celebrations.”

The emir described the Vice President as a humane, humble and detrabilise Nigerian, he also prayed for the sustenance of unity and peaceful co-existance among the diverse groups in Nigeria.

Responding, the Emir of Lafia and chairman of the state traditional council, Justice Sidi Bage the 1st , commended the Friends of Osibanjo for the gesture, as he charged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the funds for the purpose it is meant for.