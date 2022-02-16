A group, Conscience Nigeria (CN), has endorsed the proposed National Youth Service Corp Trust Fund, describing it as a “game-changer” in addressing youth unemployment and job creation in the country.

The group made this known in a statement made available to journalists by its secretary-general, Bamidele Michael in Abuja, saying that the NYSC Trust Fund is laudable and would serve as an avenue for the federal government to address youth unemployment in the country.

It said: “The proposed NYSC Trust Fund is a game-changer. The provisions in the bill are well captured which indeed reflects the present realities in the country with regards to generation of jobs and addressing a critical component of the population of the country.

“The fact that the bill intends to provide start-up capital for youths across the country while undergoing the mandatory service year and even after they leave service is well positioned to set the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.”

The group further commended the leadership of the NYSC for displaying “great foresight” in proposing to establish a Trust Fund that would address the myriads of challenges facing the youthful population in the country, especially in the area of employment generation.

“The NYSC leadership deserves commendation for the display of foresight in this critical point of our existence. The opportunities in the establishment of the Trust Fund are innumerable. This is brilliant and well-positioned to serve as the medium for the rapid development of entrepreneurship amongst the teeming youthful population in the country. This is indeed a golden opportunity that the country must harness towards socio-economic development,” it noted.

