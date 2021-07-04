A Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Water and Environment Development (CWED) has organised a one day sensitisation programme for relevant stakeholders from selected communities and government agencies on reusability of plastics and dangers of indiscriminate disposals of it in the society.

Participants were drawn from market groups, communities from Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State and also from state ministries of Environment, Human Services and Social Development and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA).

Speaking on celebration of the World Plastic Free day, the programme manager of CWED, Doris Zakama said, July 4th every year is a global initiative that is aimed at eliminating use of plastics.

“It is a day set aside to celebrate the world free plastic day by the free plastic foundation, adding that the sensitisation programme was part of activities to educate the public on how plastics could be recycled into other useful forms and also on dangers of indiscriminate disposals of it.

“It is on record that a trillion single use plastic bags are used every year and each takes almost 100 years to biodegrade and it is harzadous to the environment.

“A possible solution to plastics is either an outright ban on its usage or an imposition of tax on its usage. If for any reason plastics must be used, it should be properly disposed of in such a way that it won’t be harmful either to humans, animals or the environment,” she stressed.