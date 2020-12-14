By Orjime Moses |

The Women At Risk International Foundation has promised to engage the students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria on the prevention of sexual and gender based violence on university campuses.

LEADERSHIP reports that sexual and violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violation in our world today.

The programme manager of the Women At Risk International Foundation, Adeyemi Asaba, disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day symposium on prevention of Campus Sexual Violence for University Students in Abuja.

According to him, women and girls are disproportionately subjected to violence, including femicide, sexual violence, intimate partner violence, trafficking, and harmful practices, adding that one in four girls and one in 10 boys in Nigeria experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

“In Nigeria, data continue to highlight women and girls vulnerability to sexual violence among other forms of violence. National survey on violence against children in Nigeria, 2014 confirmed one in four females reported experiencing sexual violence in childhood with approximately 70% reporting more than one incident of sexual violence.”

It was also found that 24.8% of females aged eighteen to twenty four years experienced sexual abuse.

“The implications of SGBV include but not limited to impaired mental health, poor attendance, and increased dropped out rates amongst victims in tertiary institutions.

“So we are engaging in tertiary students in Nigeria because we believe that tertiary institutions include every body to end sexual and gender base violence,” he added.