A religious organisation under the auspices of Brethren For Christ Empowerment Organisation (BCEO) has exonerated the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Church, Dr. Paul Enenche, from the arrest of 10 activists in his church last Sunday.

Apostle Kingsley Madaki, coordinator of the group, while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday at a press briefing, said that the organisation has done its investigation into the matter and have found that Enenche was not aware of the arrest until after it was carried out.

Madaki, who explained that the church of God is for everybody, both for the saved and unsaved, said that Pastor Eneche has been a forerunner of winning souls, so he can not order for the arrest of youths he would want to be saved for Christ.

According to him, from their investigation, the arrest of the youths was done outside the church premises by security operatives, without the knowledge and consent of the church’s senior pastor.

“While we condemned the arrest of the youths in the manner it was done, from our investigation on the matter, we have to state categorically clear that everything that happened on that day, was done without the knowledge of Pastor Paul Enenche.

“People should stop casting aspersions at Pastor Enenche that he was the one that ordered the arrest of the youths. It is not true. Inasmuch as the activists had their ulterior motives when they visited the church, the Pastor has nothing to do with them after the service. The security personnel did their job because they suspected negative moves from them,” he said.

The Christian group further appealed to the security agency that arrested the youths, to release them, if they have gotten all the information they needed from them and found nothing incriminating about their action.