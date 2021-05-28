Prime Diamond Initiative for Community Health (PDICH) has expressed concern that a large number of girls in Nigeria, particularly in rural communities, do not have access to any form of sanitary protection, thus obstructing their access to education, economic and social activities.

The Founder of the Initiative, Chinasa Onukegbe (Nas Ebiere) noted this in Abuja on Friday in commemoration of the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene day held at the Ministry of Women Affairs noting that this does not only affect an individual’s life and career prospects; it also affects the entire community they live in.

The theme for this year’s event is “It’s time for action” to ensure girls and women do not feel limited by their periods through increased education and menstrual hygiene.

According to her , there is also lack of education, guidance or counselling on puberty and sexual reproductive health except myths, taboos, stigma and shame which leads to low self-esteem and other mental health challenges.

She further said that the tax levied on menstrual products in Nigeria is not in any way been helpful in reducing period poverty.

She estimated that while a pack of menstrual pad may cost less than $1, at least 50% of Nigerians live in extreme poverty where women and girls make more than 70% of this population.

To address these challenges, Nas said that Prime Diamond Initiative for Community Health (PDICH) in partnership with Voice.global, through the “Hygiene & Menstrual Management (HYMEN) –Awareness and Training” project will directly impact over 5,000 girls across the three senatorial district of Plateau state, which will enable access to menstrual products and potentially increase school attendance for the girls to reach their full potential.

She also said it also aims to empower over 500 women through the production and distribution of products across rural communities in Plateau state.

According to her, PDICH, a non-governmental organization is committed to gender equality, good health & well-being, sanitation, education, poverty eradication & social justice in Nigeria.

Also in her address , the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline K. Tallen assured that the ministry will continue to stress that sexual and reproductive health and quality education is a critical step in ensuring that girls are prepared for the changes their bodies are going through.

By addressing the challenges in Menstrual Health Management, the Minister said that they have the opportunity to accelerate the overall development of their families and communities and build the human capital of the entire nation.

She assured Girls that menstruation is a biological process in the female body adding that they shouldn’t feel ashamed of it because it is a “Magic moment for the girl-child Celebrate it.”