National Youth Congress for Better Nigeria has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of hatching a dangerous plan to breakup Nigeria.

The group’s national president, Comrade Ali Wali and secretary, Mr Kola Williams in a statement said they were aware that Obasanjo would meet with some unpatriotic CSOs to call for the breakup of Nigeria.

They alleged that “the intention and plan by Obasanjo to organise some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other critics of the Buhari administration to form a coalition that will mount pressure on the federal government is not acceptable.”

Wali said the plots of Obasanjo against the present administration are not new to Nigerians and alleged that Obasanjo is used to pursuing unpatriotic agenda.

Wali reminded Nigerians that Obasanjo wanted to perpetuate himself in power through his third term agenda.

The group called on Nigerians especially the youths to steer clear of Obasanjo and his antics and pray for the unity of Nigeria.