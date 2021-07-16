A non-governmental organisation, Green Habitat Initiative (GHI), has launched a new project for improved sustainability of integrated WASH services in Kebbi and Sokoto State to reduced waterborne diseases.

Speaking during the launching in Abuja yesterday, the Project director, Engr. Sadiq Abubakar Gulam, said I-Wash is motivated by the appalling statistics of poor access to wash projects that will improve the lives of indigents in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

He said,”A large presence of unprotected water sources, poor sanitary and hygiene condition have increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases affecting all, especially children.”

The minister of environment, who was represented by chief technical officer, Audu Paul, stressed that the ministry of water resources is strongly committed to seeing the country reduced all diseases to low-level through effective implementation of the Wash Initiative.