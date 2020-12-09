The March4Nigeria Movement has called the attention of security agents, well-meaning Nigerians and the world at large to a planned by “disparate elements in Nigeria and their external collaborators” to cause disaffection in the polity.

They also raised an alarm over a deliberate plot by some members of the political class to truncate the country’s democracy.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Richard Augustine- Adie, said the new tactics is to demand President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation or face impeachment over conditions that they helped precipitate.

According to the group, among previous failed schemes by the opposition and their allies include promoting widespread insecurity, hijacking the EndSARS protests and sponsoring secessionist.

Mr Augustine-Adie said that Nigerians shouldn’t be surprised as the PDP’s presidential candidate had threatened to render the country ungovernable if he does not win the election.

The March4Nigeria Movement further warned of a plot to cause ethno-sectarian strife in the coming days targeted at the Armed Forces having failed to use the National Assembly to fraudulently sack the government.

The group, however, the challenged the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and Police to be at alert to their responsibilities and not to allow anyone or group of persons to jeopardize our democracy.

Augustine-Adie added that they should wake up to the antics of these sore losers and not view the revived #EndSARS protests as mere agitation but should treat them as part of the coup plotters.

The group also urged Nigerians not to lend themselves out as tools for those seeking to foment trouble, noting that the #EndSARS protests have since devolved into #March4Nigeria.