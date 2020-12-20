By Moses Orjime |

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) a non-governmental organisation, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the rescue of kidnapped Katsina schoolboys from their captors.

A statement signed by the national coordinator, of the group, Nazir Galadanchi, noted that Nigeria was under control as the Buhari-led administration is doing all within its powers to ensure Nigeria and Nigerians are well secured and protected despite the bluff of bandits and insurgents.

The statement also acknowledged the role played by governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other service chiefs in the release of the boys after much negotiation with their captors.

Masari had earlier confirmed the release of 340 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara and were heading to Katsina from a forest the abductors kept them.

The statement reads in part, “We were all traumatized and anxious by the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11, 2020, by gunmen later claimed to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“We condemned the kidnap of innocent boys that same day and were sure of their release with prayers to God for their unconditional release.

“We were excited and rejoicing by receiving the news on Thursday of their rescue following President Muhammadu’s tenacity and resolve to rescue the boys and hand them over to their parents and families.”