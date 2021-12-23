A civil society organisation (CSO), Grassroots Empowerment and Justice Initiative (GEJ) Initiative, Wednesday, commended a federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku federal constituency of Cross River State, Hon. Legor Idagbo, for boosting his constituency and rural economy with various empowerment tools.

Speaking with journalists over the impact made by Hon Idagbo’s economic empowerment and sustainability initiatives, the national coordinator, GEJ Initiative, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, said many grassroots people in his constituency have become big entrepreneurs.

Friday, who is also the special assistant to the Cross River State Governor on Print Media, further stated that the rare rural economic development initiative by a lawmaker like Idagbo remains the only way to tackle unemployment, curb unnecessary rural-urban migration, crime and insecurity.

He said: “We in Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ, Initiative, have been on the advocacy over the years for development of the grassroots economy by taking huge investments to where the raw materials are located and as a way to tackle worrisome insecurity, rising levels of crime, reduce youth restiveness, threatening unemployment, making life comfortable with basic amenities.

“We want to say there is hope for the grassroots people as we see an outstanding federal lawmaker toeing the direction of our vision and mission, he is federal lawmaker at the House of Representatives representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Hon Legor Idagbo.

“We as an organisation has carefully assessed what Hon Idagbo has been doing to galvanise the rural economy with this laudable initiative in his constituency in order to change the narrative, and we can see the impact so far.

“We are aware of this selfless lawmaker facilitated training of 300 youths from the constituency. He gifted the 300 trainees of the recently concluded GSM Training Workshop in Obudu/Bekwarra the total sum of N18 million and we learnt that the money was paid by Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), sponsor of the workshop to the 300 trainees today December 21, 2021, which was facilitated by Hon Legor Idagbo.

“Each of the 300 trainees received N60, 000 to help them start up businesses of their own as a reward for participation and successful completion of the workshop.”

Friday further stated that the lawmaker promised that he will do his best to enhance capacity building amongst his constituents.

“And already, we are seeing the impact of his empowerment he has been able to sustain all this while.

“We are also aware that a mega rally for empowerment for Bekwarra, Obudu, and Obanliku Local Government Areas will commence from December 27-30, where people will receive various empowerment packages including over 30 cars;100 motorbikes; grinding machines, and others.

“These will go a long way to boost and galvanize the rural economy in this three local government areas from January, and these items run into millions of Naira,” he added.