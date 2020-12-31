Good Fellas International Club, Nibo, a non-profit and non-political organization of businessmen and professionals from Nibo town in Awka South Local Goverenment Area of Anambra State, has called for deliberate efforts to mentor and empower young people in order to curb youth restiveness and vices in society.

Mr Domnic Nwuzor, the Publicity Secretary of the association, made the call in an interview with newsmen at a ceremony for the inauguration of its new Excos and induction of new members on Wednesday at Trig Point Hotel in Nibo town.

According to Nwuzor, the increasing rate of moral decadence and vices among young people across Nigeria in recent times is an indication that many youths lack mentoring and direction.

Nwuzor, also the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Don Singles International, an acclaimed artistes management company, said there was urgent need for Nigeria leaders and professionals to take conscious efforts towards mentoring budding talents in their communities for them to be useful to themselves and society.

He said that the Good Fellas International Club, was a collection of Nibo sons from all works of life, who beyond catering for their welfare, were working towards the socio-cultural and economic development of their immediate community.

He said that among other initiatives, the group was passionate about offering charity and care to the less privileged , while providing mentorship and empowerment for young Nibo boys and girls.

“Our youths need direction, support and empowerment for them to truly assumed their position as leaders of tomorrow.

“ I want to appeal to every well meaning Nigerian leader in all works of life to go back to their local communities to empower and support their youths so that they can be usefully engaged in the collective efforts of building a peaceful society.

“This club is first of its kind in the history of Nibo, and it is focused and committed to the ideals of humanism and to giving back to their community,” he said.