The National Association of Insurance and Pensions Correspondents(NAIPCO), has named the head of Sales and Corporate Communications for Sovereign Trust Insurance(STI) Plc, Segun Bankole, as the Corporate Communications Man of the Year 2021.

The annual award, which is in its second edition, is awarded to the best public relations practitioners in the insurance and pension sectors, with focus on impacts, cooperation, supports and strong relationship with journalists covering both sectors of the economy.

According to the statement issued by the association,” this year’s recipient has demonstrated relentless support to the journalism profession, churning out news materials that made our work easier and seamless as well as the support of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc towards deepening insurance penetration and impacting the society through Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) amongst others of which you took active participation.”

The award ceremony took place at the end of the year Thanksgiving ceremony of the association in Lagos recently.

Segun Bankole graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, (OAU) with a Second-Class Upper Division in the Department of Dramatic Arts majoring in Radio, Television and Film Production in 1995.

Banky, as he is fondly called by friends and colleagues, holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Calabar.

He has over 25 years of work experience in the Nigerian Private and public Sectors with a keen interest in Media, Public Relations, Marketing Communications, Human Relations, business development and Insurance.

He is an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School having completed the Advanced Management Programme of the Institution. (AMP 21, Class of 2009). He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

He joined Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc on November 5, 2007, as an assistant general manager/head, Corporate Communications and Brand Management. He was promoted to the post of a deputy general manager in 2019, with a change in portfolio as the head of Sales and Corporate Communications while still managing the brand of the underwriting firm.