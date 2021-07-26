A group, Waterlight Save Initiative, has pledged to boost portable water supply for Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones through its Solar-powered Community Borehole Systems (SPCBS).

The group said the initiative was part of its resolve to assist in meeting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal aimed at achieving universal access to safe water by the year 2030.

Its founder, Engr Prince Ero Ibhafidon, said considering the effect of the global pandemic, where considerable cautions and carefulness are to be put in place, frequent washing of hands, averting the rape cases of our girl child who have to fetch water from distance ponds, streams and well as to reduce to the barest minimal the prevalent cases of insecurity and kidnapping in the local communities.

“Summing it up, clean and safe water cannot be overemphasized in preventing and managing infectious diseases.

The project, according to him, shall be scaled up through:”Strengthening strategic collaboration with Federal, state and local government areas, MDAs, quality collaborative engagement with well meaningful donors, civil society organizations, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations and faith-based organizations.

by using digital and technological inclusion to drive the visionary innovations throughout the entire project lifecycle.

“Strategic partnerships with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) ensuring that construction/installation of our proposed projects of solar powered borehole, with government interventions to support funding, provide space and essential services. To be reciprocated in other locations,” the group said.