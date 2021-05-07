BY KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

The Nigeria First Movement (NFM) said it will resist any attempt by vested interests to destabilise President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The pan-Nigerian organisation said it was aware of the plot by people it called “disgruntled elements” hiding under the activism to perpetrate evil in the country through the sponsorship of acts of violence along ethnic and religious lines.

The Movement, which raised the alarm at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, however, vowed to defend the country’s democracy.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had on Sunday alerted Nigerians on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of the country.

The Presidency echoed this warning on Tuesday, adding that the intention was to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the national secretary, Richard Augustine-Adie, said urgent and proactive steps must be taken, else Nigeria would end up in ruins.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to “stay united in one spirit, body and soul, for it is neither East nor West, South or North but One Nigeria, and the Nigeria of our dreams which is within reach if we stay united.”

While commending security agencies for their efforts in addressing the security challenges in the country, the group further cautioned the “unscrupulous elements to channel their resources and time to more productive ventures.”

The Nigeria First group added that it would mobilise Nigerians to the streets should the bad elements continue with their despicable attempt at destabilising the country.