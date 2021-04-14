BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Waterlight Save Initiative, a Niger State-based group has embarked on ‘Feed the Widows’ community-based project, in order to reach out to the extreme marginalised and vulnerable widows in the Javino community of the state.

During a ground-breaking outreach in Javino area of Gauraka in Minna, the state capital, co-founder of the Initiative, Atuanya Michael, said the project was part of the outlined programmes already earmarked for the year budget, which was birthed as a result of the adverse effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic that handicapped the socioeconomic growth and development of the nation.

He said the group aimed to strengthen and promote the widows’ self-sustenance and reliance and cushion the effect of the enemy enemy- COVID-19.

According to him, the organisation had track record of reaching the unreached communities in Africa with various targeted community-based humanitarian projects and initiatives.

According to him, “Unanimously, the ‘feed the widows’ community-based project, is in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Global goal (2) zero hunger, which would reduce hunger to its bearest minimal and regain the sustainable resilience for the community-based widows.”

He also said the organisation was embarking on a state by state developmental project in Nigeria.

“Our goal is to provide safe/clean drinkable water in the many unreached communities (rural areas) across the country. In today’s covid world where we’ve all had to adjust to the new normal, washing of hands, and the consumption of safe/clean water cannot be over-emphasize in preventing and managing infectious diseases.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), safe water supplies, hygienic sanitation and good water management are fundamental to global health. One-tenth of global disease could be prevented by access to safe water and improving water management to reduce risks of water-borne infectious diseases.

“So, ensuring that rural communities in Nigeria have unrestricted access to safe water is a guaranteed way to curb and ultimate eradicate the spread of covid-19 and other infectious diseases, this is our mission,” he added.