Political temper heightened in Esan South-East local government area of Edo State, as a socio-political pressure group under the aegis of Esan South-East for Justice, om Tuesday, condemned the removal of Ken Imansuangbon’s name from the national delegate list of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the action as criminal and undemocratic.

Imansuangbon had last weekend at a congress conducted at Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East local government area and supervised by INEC officials, won his election as a delegate with 156 votes against his opponent Giwa Agbomherere, who scored 50 votes.

While appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki to intervene in the matter, the group also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police and the DSS to investigate and ensure that those behind the act were exposed to save democracy.

In a statement released by the coordinator of the group in Benin City, Imafidon Ernest, they said the planned exclusion of the former PDP governorship aspirant from the delegates list was undemocratic and called on the national chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to call the Edo State chairman of PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, to order.

They also expressed shock that despite the fact that the congress was conducted in a convivial atmosphere and the people elected their preferred delegate to the forthcoming national convention of the party and certificate issued to the winner, some persons went ahead and allegedly submitted a fake list to the national leadership of the party and allegedly delisted the delegate for Esan South-East LGA.

“It is no longer news to our group that the party’s state chairman is out to do the hatchet bidding of his pay masters to the detriment of the people of his locality where he hails from.

“We are, however, using the opportunity to call on the national leadership of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to intervene quickly against this impunity. It is clear that the action of these perpetrators is fueled by greed, political gangsterism, criminal tendency and selfishness to continue to fuel crisis and division in the state PDP.

“As a group, we are drawing the attention of the leadership of the party to address this anomaly. The people of Esan-East have spoken loud and clear last weekend with their votes for choice of Imansuangbon as their delegate,” the group stated.