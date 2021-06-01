Mission to Seafarers (TMS), has lamented over mental health of Seafarers saying majority try to commit suicide over loneliness.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Chairman, The Mission to Seafarers, Chief Adabayo Sarunmi when Sifax group donated a brand new Hyundai H1 Space Bus to the organization, Mission to Seafarers in Lagos.

According to him, despite the enormous contribution to global trade, seafarers are going through a lot of trauma due to the poor remuneration and abandonment.

He said, “seafarers are human beings who have devoted their lives to carry the trade of the world on their shoulders and quite often, their remuneration is not enough to take care of all the traumas they go through.

“Seafarers go through a lot such as loneliness, mental health issues, trying to commit suicide, legal cases in foreign countries. As a charity organization, we decided to serve and assist these people.”

Speaking at the official handover of the vehicle in Apapa, Lagos, Mrs. Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, Executive Director, Business Development and Strategic Planning, SIFAX Group said the donation was in line with the company’s robust stakeholder engagement strategy which focuses on the public good of the various sectors the company operates.

She said: “SIFAX Group appreciates the contributions and impacts of the Mission to Seafarers to the maritime industry. Seafarers tend to be lonely and be far away from relatives and loved ones for a long period of time. This loneliness and long period of absence, if not well managed, could be counterproductive and affect performance. We believe the wellbeing of the seafarers is the wellbeing of the maritime industry.’