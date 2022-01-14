A group, Justice Research Centre (JRC) yesterday lamented the slow pace of work in the dualization of the Benin – Lokoja – Abuja Road, which reconstruction was flagged off in 2013 by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The long stretch of the road was awarded to three contractors to ensure quick completion and the minister of works then, Mr Mike Onolememen said the work would be funded by the now defunct SURE-P to avoid budgetary constraints.

A statement issued in Benin City by the executive director of JRC, Donald Inwalomhe, lamented the slow pace of work. He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may have abandoned the project and that it has contributed to rising cases of kidnapping along the road.

He said, “We are drawing the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola to the slow pace and near abandoned state of the Benin-Auchi-Okenne-Lokoja Road.

“The work seems to have been abandoned in some sections like the Ehor axis, Ekpoma axis, Agbede axis, Okpella axis. These axes that have been abandoned have been notorious for kidnapping activities.

“The section of the road in Ekpoma town is completely bad and once the rains begin, that area will be completely impassable.

We also observed that some portions of the road that have been constructed are below standard in terms of quality.

“The administration of Jonathan was accused of playing politics with the road ahead of the 2015 election and we expected an expedited action when the Buhari government came on board in 2015 but we are shocked and disappointed at the pace of work.

“We are calling on the federal government to release the needed funds to complete that road which is a major link road between the north and other parts of the south,” he said.