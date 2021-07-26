National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN) has expressed its readiness to empower youths and women with 20 oil palm seedlings.

NPPAN national president, Ambassador Alphonsus Inyang, made this known while speaking on the activities of the association with respect to relevant youth and women organisations and how they can be part of the association’s 10 million oil palm seedlings distribution programme.

He said palm trees when planted would be harvested up to 50 years; one hectare of palm trees will give a minimum profit of N2 million from the third year.

Inyang expressed optimism that the programme will set Nigeria on a new pedestal for economic prosperity, and will make oil palm which is our won cultural and traditional crop to take its rightful place, and in a sustainable way.

He said, “The NPPAN hereby calls on relevant and credible youth and women organisations and associations to partner with us in the empowerment of Nigerian youths and women towards the realisation of the programme of ‘One Household 20 Palm Trees’ as we target 10 million oil palm trees that would set in motion the economic prosperity of young Nigerians and women in the development of oil palm plantations and estates across the country.

“For development partners, multilateral agencies, and development financial institutions, we are calling on them to partner with the association in realising this programme. We are calling on them to partner with us through training, access to input and finance.

“Now we are going to carry out enumeration of households across 24 states, we need their support and youths will be employed in doing the enumeration across the 24 States; from village to village to number households to get an accurate number of seedlings they want for this programme, it is an ambitious one and also a comprehensive one. We are starting in 2021 against the 2022 planting season.”

Inyang further stated that the distribution of 10 million seedlings by the association had commenced. “As the National President, I have given out free of charge hybrid oil palm seedlings to all the local government areas in 24 states that have comparative advantage in oil palm production. So that is what we have started as part of flagging off the programme, and we are starting the enumeration in 2021,” he said.