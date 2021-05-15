ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP) has commended the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, for his support of collaborative efforts among the different services in the military.

During his maiden tour of the Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi, the CAS disclosed that the service chiefs had agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

Speaking on NAF’s 57th anniversary celebration with the theme: “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities For Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges”, the Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP) said the Air Force under AVM Amao had shown that it was determined to focus on cooperation and collaboration among the services in military operations, in a bid to end the security challenges in the country.

NAP, in a press release signed by the convener, Dotun Akindele, hailed the CAS for standing tall in the desire of the armed forces under Gen Irabor to tackle the current crisis in the country.