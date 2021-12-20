Niger Delta Coalition for Change (NDCC) has described the recent recognition of governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed as Governor of the Year on Infrastructure as well deserved and a reward for excellence in governance.

The group, through its national president, John Paul Gold, said Mohammed’s infrastructural strides and exemplary leadership in Bauchi State are finally getting the recognition it deserves.

Governor Bala Mohammed was last Thursday conferred with the award by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News at an event to mark its fifth anniversary in Abuja.

Represented at the event by his senior assistant on project monitoring, Mallam Musa Azare, Mohammed was presented with the award by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd).

He was honoured at the event alongside former senate president, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, former chief of army staff, now ambassador to the Benin Republic, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, Dr Funmi Adekojo among others.

According to the company, Bala Mohammed is a committed reformer with an unflagging love for his people, working tirelessly to embrace innovative ideas that have today transformed the state into an epicentre of good governance.

The group said this is a wake-up call to other governors that indeed quality leadership is possible despite the challenges.

Gold said Governor Bala Mohammed had again proven his mettle and readiness to take the big leap to Aso Rock in 2023.

The group, on behalf of other Niger Delta youths, therefore, threw its weight behind the governor if he declared to run for president.

Gold added that with a leader like Mohammed on the saddle, Nigeria’s many problems would be tackled innovatively.

The group, however, urged other governors and public office holders across the nation to take a leaf from the former FCT minister.